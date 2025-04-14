Keystone Financial Group Purchases Shares of 16,804 iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $191,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,226,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 41,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 476,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,065,000 after buying an additional 128,888 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.54. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

