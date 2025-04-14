Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE KIM opened at $20.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 178.57%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.