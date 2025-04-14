Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Trading 6.3% Higher – What’s Next?

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.67 and last traded at $20.53. 236,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 458,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -147.78 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.60.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $122.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, COO Eben Tessari sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $273,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,250.75. This trade represents a 14.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 36,372 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $809,277.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,815.50. The trade was a 61.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,756,375 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

