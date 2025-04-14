Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Acquired by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,566,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,428 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $39,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 308,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after buying an additional 15,395 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 129,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 67,289 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 315.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after buying an additional 186,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 295,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after acquiring an additional 55,911 shares in the last quarter. 13.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

NYSE PHG opened at $23.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.94.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.886 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -89.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PHG. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PHG

Koninklijke Philips Profile

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.