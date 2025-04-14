LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Has $12.68 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $12,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,126,000. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 180.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $86.27 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $80.14 and a 1-year high of $100.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.3667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

