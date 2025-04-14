LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TYG. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of TYG opened at $36.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.82. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $29.54 and a 12-month high of $48.76.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

