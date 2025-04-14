LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DE. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $501.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $546.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, Argus set a $510.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $457.26.

Deere & Company Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $459.75 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $515.05. The firm has a market cap of $124.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $470.92 and a 200 day moving average of $443.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 27.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total transaction of $12,304,993.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at $37,484,675.58. This represents a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

