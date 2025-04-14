LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,860 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.6% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,997,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920,325 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 36,790.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,497,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,637,195 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Tesla by 4,963.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,356,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 55,181.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,382,674 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,769,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,746 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total value of $43,162,255.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,643,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $27,590,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,274,741.40. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 374,228 shares of company stock worth $123,791,123. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $474.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $251.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.57. The company has a market capitalization of $810.42 billion, a PE ratio of 123.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.