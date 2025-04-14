LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 151.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2,943.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,535,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,244,648,000 after purchasing an additional 63,382,112 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,288,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,962 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,498,000 after acquiring an additional 981,362 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,778,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $60.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.17. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $61.22.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

