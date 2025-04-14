LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Trading Down 2.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $80.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. LCI Industries traded as low as $75.22 and last traded at $75.25. 37,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 272,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.43.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Baird R W downgraded LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.60.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LCII

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCI Industries

LCI Industries Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LCI Industries by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in LCI Industries by 345.6% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.36.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 82.14%.

About LCI Industries

(Get Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.