Legal & General Group Plc Buys 19,729 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,729 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in GameStop were worth $23,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in GameStop by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 141,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 28,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GameStop by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,278,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,009,000 after buying an additional 1,852,088 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush set a $11.50 target price on GameStop in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.
Insider Activity at GameStop
In other news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $36,228.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,875.81. This trade represents a 5.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alain Attal acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 572,464 shares in the company, valued at $14,740,948. This trade represents a 1.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 515,000 shares of company stock worth $11,140,200. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.
GameStop Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of GME stock opened at $26.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.35 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.89. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $64.83.
GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. GameStop had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.
GameStop Company Profile
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
