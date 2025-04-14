Legal & General Group Plc Has $23.77 Million Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,819 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $23,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGS. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 3,620.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in ONE Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 42.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OGS has been the subject of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.21.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OGS opened at $74.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.31 and a 12 month high of $78.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.34. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.58 million. Research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

