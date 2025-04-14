Legal & General Group Plc Increases Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,141,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 796,774 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $21,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,438,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,114 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,465,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,917,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,434,000 after acquiring an additional 722,639 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,685,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 70,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,452,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 183,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $1.40 to $1.10 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Plug Power from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Plug Power from $1.75 to $1.60 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Plug Power to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $1.60 to $1.40 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.

PLUG opened at $1.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

