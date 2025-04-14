Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $20,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 5,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 1,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 9,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.59, for a total value of $2,621,121.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,733 shares in the company, valued at $37,989,702.47. The trade was a 6.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total value of $2,568,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,868 shares of company stock valued at $32,042,420. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $351.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Duolingo from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.92.

Duolingo Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $329.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.98. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.05 and a 12-month high of $441.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.49 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

