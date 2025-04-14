Legal & General Group Plc Sells 101,051 Shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 818,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,051 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Tanger were worth $27,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,397,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,835 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Tanger by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,748,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,805,000 after acquiring an additional 697,291 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tanger by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,997,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,161,000 after acquiring an additional 31,750 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tanger by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 895,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,562,000 after acquiring an additional 78,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.
In related news, COO Gallardo Leslie Swanson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $404,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,056.04. The trade was a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $30.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Tanger Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $37.57.
Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. Tanger had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 18.65%. Analysts anticipate that Tanger Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This is a boost from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Tanger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.48%.
Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.
