Legal & General Group Plc Sells 280,642 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 461,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 280,642 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $25,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,625,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 549,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,863,000 after purchasing an additional 213,557 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $9,611,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 255,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,376,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,334,000 after buying an additional 138,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $44.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.72. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $39.97 and a 1-year high of $72.83. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $713.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.45 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.