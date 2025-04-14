Legal & General Group Plc Sells 453,196 Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453,196 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $20,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Corebridge Financial by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Corebridge Financial by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CRBG opened at $26.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.98. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $35.36.

Corebridge Financial Increases Dividend

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.04). Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 22.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from Corebridge Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CRBG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Corebridge Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

Read Our Latest Report on Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.