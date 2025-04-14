LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) Stock Price Up 8.3% – Time to Buy?

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.19 and last traded at $21.94. Approximately 20,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 177,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.26.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LENZ. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on LENZ Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

The firm has a market cap of $605.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.13.

LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LENZ Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,270,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in LENZ Therapeutics by 273.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 197.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 81,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in LENZ Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $585,000. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

