Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.70 to $12.40 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Liberty Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Liberty Global Stock Down 0.6 %

LBTYA stock opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $21.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $7.25. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

(Get Free Report

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

