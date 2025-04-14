Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) is Quaker Capital Investments LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Quaker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,689,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,341 shares during the quarter. Liberty Latin America accounts for approximately 11.0% of Quaker Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Quaker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $29,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LILAK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,929,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,916,000 after buying an additional 869,420 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,177,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at $3,134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 664,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 297,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,067,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 266,301 shares during the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $5.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.83. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $10.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 31.59%.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

