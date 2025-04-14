Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Given New C$234.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$215.00 to C$234.00 in a research report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on L. TD Securities cut their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$202.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$225.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Loblaw Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$190.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$206.00 to C$208.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$192.00 to C$207.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$204.88.

Shares of L traded up C$5.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$210.83. 116,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$189.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$185.10. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of C$146.49 and a one year high of C$212.01.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 104,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$182.50, for a total value of C$19,046,690.91. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 25,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$186.55, for a total transaction of C$4,809,847.01. Insiders have sold a total of 141,456 shares of company stock valued at $25,966,244 in the last three months. Insiders own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocery, pharmacy, and general merchandise retailers, operating the most expansive store footprint in Ontario and maintaining sizable presences in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia. Key grocery banners include Loblaw, No Frills, and Maxi, while its pharmaceutical operations are the product of its 2014 acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart.

