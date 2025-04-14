LogicMark (LGMK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($29.50) per share for the quarter.

LogicMark Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LGMK opened at $0.01 on Monday. LogicMark has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $599,821.20, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.94.

About LogicMark

LogicMark, Inc provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company’s devices provide people with the ability to receive care at home and age independently and to check, manage, and monitor a loved one’s health and safety remotely.

