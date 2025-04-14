LSV Asset Management Acquires 8,200 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,973,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,922,000 after buying an additional 1,992,695 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 250.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,010,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,231 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,147,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,567 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,321,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $23,163,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $75.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.13 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.