LSV Asset Management Has $5.40 Million Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,900 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 5,960.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,890 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $1,096,000. Finally, Villanova Investment Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 43,224 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on IART. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $16.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.34. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -188.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $33.04.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $442.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.