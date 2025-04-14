LSV Asset Management Has $6.54 Million Stock Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in QCR were worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in QCR by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of QCR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QCR by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in QCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

QCR Price Performance

Shares of QCRH opened at $63.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.18. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $96.08.

QCR Announces Dividend

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. QCR had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 12.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QCR news, insider James D. Klein sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $46,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 428 shares in the company, valued at $31,415.20. This represents a 59.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole A. Lee acquired 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.47 per share, for a total transaction of $85,846.18. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,881 shares in the company, valued at $147,602.07. This represents a 139.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on QCR from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

About QCR

(Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

