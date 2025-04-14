LSV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,434,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,082,000 after acquiring an additional 108,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,520,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,075 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 550,427 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 887,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,222,000 after purchasing an additional 217,643 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $12,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

NYSE:AMN opened at $19.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.22. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $70.07. The firm has a market cap of $729.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $734.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.38 million. On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

