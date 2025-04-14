LSV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Park-Ohio by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Park-Ohio in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 215.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $19.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.45. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.23 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The stock has a market cap of $277.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

In related news, Director Edward F. Crawford sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $486,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 766,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,574,484.99. This trade represents a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

