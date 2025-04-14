LSV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 58.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 254,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 356,660 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 363,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 79,214 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 170,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 29,137 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,691,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,593,000 after buying an additional 117,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,626,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,652,000 after buying an additional 1,224,112 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 738.7% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 93,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $11.03 on Monday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.95 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is -166.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 27,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $458,730.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 76,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,779.84. This trade represents a 26.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

