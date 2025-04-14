LSV Asset Management Sells 19,746 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,746 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $5,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 3,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXP Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE opened at $79.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.50. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.29. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $107.06.

Insider Activity

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.49. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $470.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.00 million. On average, analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 3,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.43, for a total transaction of $305,702.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,849 shares in the company, valued at $6,088,317.07. The trade was a 4.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David R. Little bought 5,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.70 per share, for a total transaction of $496,117.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,002,941.10. This trade represents a 0.48 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,818 over the last ninety days. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of DXP Enterprises from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

About DXP Enterprises

(Free Report)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

