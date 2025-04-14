LSV Asset Management Trims Stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,552,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 314,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $9,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,554,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,382 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Service Properties Trust by 3,721.5% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 591,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 575,754 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 547,576 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,282,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,038,000. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Service Properties Trust Stock Performance
Shares of SVC opened at $1.92 on Monday. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of $319.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92.
Service Properties Trust Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.
About Service Properties Trust
Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.
