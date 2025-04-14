LTS One Management LP Makes New $19.12 Million Investment in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

LTS One Management LP purchased a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 870,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,123,000. Coupang makes up approximately 5.3% of LTS One Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPNG. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Coupang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $830,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 39,773.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 33,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 33,012 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Coupang by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 339,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In other news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $194,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,801.88. This trade represents a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 250,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $5,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,719,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,286,034.03. The trade was a 12.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Coupang from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Coupang and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Coupang Stock Performance

Coupang stock opened at $21.68 on Monday. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

