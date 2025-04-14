Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Truist Financial from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.22% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment stock opened at $9.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -914.09 and a beta of 0.79. Lucky Strike Entertainment has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $14.92.

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Lucky Strike Entertainment had a net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 35.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lucky Strike Entertainment will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Lucky Strike Entertainment news, Director John Alan Young purchased 3,685 shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $37,329.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,254.99. This trade represents a 5.61 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Brett I. Parker sold 1,747,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $20,165,388.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 498,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,981.68. The trade was a 77.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,163 shares of company stock worth $62,213. Corporate insiders own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F.

