Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.27, but opened at $54.92. Lumentum shares last traded at $53.83, with a volume of 365,722 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lumentum from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.76.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.41). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. Analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,172 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $170,154.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,799.84. This trade represents a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Lumentum by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 2,235.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

