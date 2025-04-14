Madden Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,405,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $420,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

VIS opened at $237.31 on Monday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $213.26 and a twelve month high of $280.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.36.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.7703 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.