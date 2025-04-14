Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $380,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 334,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VTIP stock opened at $49.57 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.0978 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.