Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.84 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 2.2% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. TPG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 28,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 17,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.9 %

IAU opened at $60.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 0.17. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $61.22.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.