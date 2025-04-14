Madden Advisory Services Inc. Has $910,000 Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5,630.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 446,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 438,258 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,786,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,497,000. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter worth $392,000.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:SDOG opened at $53.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.07. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $61.54.

About ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.