Madden Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises about 1.4% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 987.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCR opened at $312.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $342.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.22. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $284.84 and a 1-year high of $402.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.7716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous dividend of $0.67.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

