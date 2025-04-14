Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 284 ($3.72) and last traded at GBX 276 ($3.61), with a volume of 71337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 276 ($3.61).
The firm has a market cap of £146.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 259.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 249.58.
In other news, insider Jane Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of Majedie Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.30) per share, for a total transaction of £7,560 ($9,891.40). Corporate insiders own 63.73% of the company’s stock.
Majedie Investments PLC is an investment trust founded in 1910 and managed by Marylebone Partners LLP.
Marylebone Partners combines investments from three complementary strategies sourced from around the globe into a single portfolio comprising hard-to-access special investments, external niche manager allocations and investments in publicly-listed companies.
