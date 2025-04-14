Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target Lowered to $195.00 at DA Davidson

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $270.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MANH. William Blair upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Manhattan Associates from $285.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.67.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded up $3.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,147. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $140.81 and a 12-month high of $312.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total value of $476,274.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,298,758.29. This represents a 2.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

