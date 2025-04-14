Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Price Performance

Mannatech stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Mannatech has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $16.49.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 million for the quarter.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.