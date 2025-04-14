Mariner LLC Buys 473,532 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,998,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473,532 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $150,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000.

VTEB opened at $48.13 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average of $50.20.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

