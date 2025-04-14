Mariner LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 466,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $125,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,848.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,661,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,593 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 26,871.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,748,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,775 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $189,926,000. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 959.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 713,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,216,000 after purchasing an additional 646,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,189,000 after purchasing an additional 206,967 shares during the period.

Shares of VV opened at $245.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.83. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $221.41 and a 12-month high of $282.88. The firm has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.8888 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

