Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires New Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,780 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,638,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $45,089,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,664,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049,709 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $12,930,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,790,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of LUMN opened at $3.46 on Monday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -69.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LUMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

Read More

