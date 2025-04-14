Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires New Holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $36.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $51.06.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 21.63%. Research analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

