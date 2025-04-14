Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 2,102 Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Park Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 2,084.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Park Aerospace by 295.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 19,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Park Aerospace by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 12,181 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Aerospace Trading Up 1.1 %

PKE stock opened at $12.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $257.83 million, a P/E ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.13. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $15.57.

Park Aerospace Announces Dividend

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 7.02%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Park Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

