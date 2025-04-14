Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 5,000 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 235,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 130,489 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 97,795 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 351.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 107,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 84,029 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Donegal Group by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 60,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Donegal Group by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 29,177 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Donegal Group stock opened at $17.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $640.79 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.06. Donegal Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $19.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $249.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.61 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Donegal Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Get Our Latest Report on DGICA

Insider Activity at Donegal Group

In related news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $145,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,334,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,885,689.48. The trade was a 0.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Wayne Sponic sold 5,537 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $100,607.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,449.02. This trade represents a 73.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 105,908 shares of company stock worth $1,865,086 and have sold 47,119 shares worth $845,651. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Donegal Group

(Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGICA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.