Martingale Asset Management L P Buys Shares of 5,373 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,736,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,849,884,000 after buying an additional 271,836 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,923,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,615,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $1,086,508,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $707,032,000 after purchasing an additional 144,402 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,804,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $666,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772,198 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $62.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.88 and its 200-day moving average is $79.76. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.