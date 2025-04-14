Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Stock Holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,644 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRSP. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the third quarter worth $75,000. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRSP opened at $4.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.80. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $6.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $563.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.54.

BrightSpire Capital ( NYSE:BRSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 79.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.83%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BRSP shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on BrightSpire Capital from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.69.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

