Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Position in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) by 132.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mission Produce by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 22,090 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 328.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 485,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after buying an additional 371,813 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Mission Produce by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 415,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after buying an additional 78,106 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 255.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 201,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 145,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 43,957 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 75,153 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $757,542.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,080,000. The trade was a 6.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Trading Up 2.3 %

Mission Produce Company Profile

NASDAQ:AVO opened at $9.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $707.88 million, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.54.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

